Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Seltos

42,248 KM

Details Features

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo w/Black Interior

Watch This Vehicle
11954457

2023 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo w/Black Interior

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

Contact Seller

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,248KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA23P7396523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U1199A
  • Mileage 42,248 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Used 2023 Kia Seltos SX Turbo w/Black Interior for sale in Hebbville, NS
2023 Kia Seltos SX Turbo w/Black Interior 42,248 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sorento 2.5T SX w/Black Leather for sale in Hebbville, NS
2021 Kia Sorento 2.5T SX w/Black Leather 54,807 KM $34,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Ranger for sale in Hebbville, NS
2010 Ford Ranger 200,645 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-9542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Seltos