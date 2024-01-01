$29,950+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo w/Black Interior
2023 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo w/Black Interior
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$29,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,248KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA23P7396523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U1199A
- Mileage 42,248 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
$29,950
+ taxes & licensing
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
902-543-9542
2023 Kia Seltos