2023 Kia Sportage

90,596 KM

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

EX Premium w/Red Interior

13173587

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

Used
90,596KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPVCAF7P7095758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,596 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

