2023 Kia Sportage

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8997817

8997817 Stock #: U1199

U1199 VIN: KNDPVCAF1P7074677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.