STINGRAY LT2 2024 CORVETTE!!!

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

344 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
344KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YB2D44R5101458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 344 KM

Vehicle Description

STINGRAY LT2 2024 CORVETTE!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

2024 Chevrolet Corvette