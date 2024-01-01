$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
344KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YB2D44R5101458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 344 KM
Vehicle Description
STINGRAY LT2 2024 CORVETTE!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
2024 Chevrolet Corvette