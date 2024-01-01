Menu
2024 Kia Seltos

4,750 KM

Details Features

$39,450

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos

X-LINE

2024 Kia Seltos

X-LINE

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$39,450

+ taxes & licensing

4,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA77R7560192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$39,450

+ taxes & licensing

2024 Kia Seltos