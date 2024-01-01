$39,450+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos
X-LINE
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$39,450
+ taxes & licensing
4,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDETCA77R7560192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 4,750 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-XXXX(click to show)
2024 Kia Seltos