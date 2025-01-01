$26,950+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos
LX
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$26,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,871KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA2R7650804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 26028A
- Mileage 34,871 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Kia Seltos