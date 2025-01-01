$50,445+ taxes & licensing
2025 Kia Sorento
2.5T X-Line
2025 Kia Sorento
2.5T X-Line
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$50,445
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDJF3SG380961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 25163
- Mileage 125 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
$50,445
+ taxes & licensing>
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
902-543-9542
2025 Kia Sorento