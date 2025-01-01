Menu
2025 Kia Sorento

125 KM

Details Features

$50,445

+ taxes & licensing
12879524

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

Used
125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDJF3SG380961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25163
  • Mileage 125 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

