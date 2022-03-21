Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Toyota Tundra

241,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
2004 Toyota Tundra

2004 Toyota Tundra

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Tundra

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8814323
  • Stock #: 475
  • VIN: 5TBBT44114S445434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned for photos and more details

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 | WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com | SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales | EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com | Visit us at our Hilden car dealership, located between Truro and Halifax!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

2016 Toyota Prius
39,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 1 Series
95,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler
46,500 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory