$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
RuralWorx Auto Sales
902-843-2133
2004 Toyota Tundra
2004 Toyota Tundra
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
241,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8814323
- Stock #: 475
- VIN: 5TBBT44114S445434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 241,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned for photos and more details
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 | WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com | SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales | EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com | Visit us at our Hilden car dealership, located between Truro and Halifax!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0