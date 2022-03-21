2004 Toyota Tundra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8814323

8814323 Stock #: 475

475 VIN: 5TBBT44114S445434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio CD Player Comfort Climate Control Exterior Automatic Headlights Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Conventional Spare Tire

