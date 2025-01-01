Menu
We have a 2007 Lincoln MKX AWD with 150,000km. The car runs & drives (was driven daily until traded in). This is the extent of our knowledge on this car, so please don't ask what the car needs. 

We did not check this car over, we did not put it on the hoist. Please do not ask what the car needs as we do not know. 

You are welcome to look at it on our hoist in person before purchase or take it to your own local mechanic. 

Overall appears to be in great shape, no lights on the dash. Elderly owned 

The price is $5000 plus tax. As is. No mvi. No warranty.

2007 Lincoln MKX

150,000 KM

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Lincoln MKX

MKX AWD

12897554

2007 Lincoln MKX

MKX AWD

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
VIN 2LMDU88C07BJ05827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1148
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2007 Lincoln MKX AWD with 150,000km. The car runs & drives (was driven daily until traded in). This is the extent of our knowledge on this car, so please don’t ask what the car needs. 

 

We did not check this car over, we did not put it on the hoist. Please do not ask what the car needs as we do not know. 

 

You are welcome to look at it on our hoist in person before purchase or take it to your own local mechanic. 

 

Overall appears to be in great shape, no lights on the dash. Elderly owned 

 

The price is $5000 plus tax. As is. No mvi. No warranty.

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing>

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2007 Lincoln MKX