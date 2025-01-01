Menu
NEW! If youre interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |
WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

2008 Ford Ranger

89,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,000KM
VIN 1FTZR45E58PA55037

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

NEW! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.

 

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

 

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |

MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |

WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Outlet

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2008 Ford Ranger