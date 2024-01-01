$1,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 265,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*as is*
2009 Toyota Yaris LE with a manual transmission, fresh trade, no mvi, no warranty. It runs & drives but needs work. We didn’t check it. You’re welcome to have a shop check it over. Runs decent, AC IS COLD, vehicle needs rear axle (replacement in the back, see photos). Price is $1500 plus tax.
**Rear axle cracked, advise towing**
265,000km
Please don’t ask what it needs, we are not sure! But you’re welcome to take it & have it checked. Was driven here from the Valley to trade it in!
902-843-2133