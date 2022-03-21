Menu
2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8691962
  Stock #: 444
  VIN: 1FMEU5B82AUA02056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS TRADED SPECIAL

 

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2010 Ford Sport Trac 4x4! This truck looks and drives great for the mileage, it does need some love. Little bit of work would make it an awesome truck! We did not check this truck over! No idea what it may need! 

 

FROM CUSTOMER THAT TRADED IT IN 

“Needs a couple patches on the rockers, 1 inner tie rod end, 1 sway bar link & 1 U Joint for MVI” 

 

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED! NO MVI OR WARRANTY 

You are welcome to take it to a mechanic shop or have our mechanic check it over! 

 

We did not look this truck over! Appears to be in fairly good shape! The km is the reason for it being sold as is! 

 

About this vehicle;

-219,000km

-ALL TERRAIN TIRES 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks 

-Cruise control 

-Air conditioning! 

-V8 GAS ENGINE

-Automatic Transmission 

-keyless entry 

 

Priced at ONLY: $9995 plus taxes 

Hard to find these trucks, especially for that money! NO MVI OR WARRANTY 

 

If you are interested in viewing this rare pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

