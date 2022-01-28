$11,950+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8186331
- Stock #: 378
- VIN: 5J6RE4H73AL814199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a LOW KM (128,000km) 2010 Honda CRV EX-L AWD! This crossover looks and drives great! It comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES ON FACTORY ALLOYS, BRAND NEW BRAKES & a fresh oil change!
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
✅Brand new 2 year MVI
✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)
✅Vehicle comes fully detailed
✅Fresh oil change
✅Brand New or like new tires
✅Lowest Admin fees! (No admin fee when purchasing outright)
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
About this vehicle;
-ONLY 128,000km
-ALL WHEEL DRIVE
-Heated Seats
-Leather seats
-Power drivers seat
-SUNROOF!
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Cruise control
-Keyless entry
-Air conditioning
-Fresh oil change
-Automatic transmission
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-BRAND NEW ALL WINTER TIRES ON FACTORY ALLOYS
-BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear)
-Tinted windows
-Brand new MVI
And so much more..
Priced to sell at: $11,950 plus taxes
This Crossover is in great shape, very well taken care of, and IT SHOWS!!
If you are interested in viewing this LOW KM crossover or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
