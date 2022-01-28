Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8186331
  Stock #: 378
  VIN: 5J6RE4H73AL814199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a LOW KM (128,000km) 2010 Honda CRV EX-L AWD! This crossover looks and drives great! It comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES ON FACTORY ALLOYS, BRAND NEW BRAKES & a fresh oil change! 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist: 

✅Brand new 2 year MVI 

✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices) 

✅Vehicle comes fully detailed

✅Fresh oil change 

✅Brand New or like new tires

✅Lowest Admin fees! (No admin fee when purchasing outright) 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

 

About this vehicle;

 

-ONLY 128,000km 

-ALL WHEEL DRIVE 

-Heated Seats

-Leather seats 

-Power drivers seat 

-SUNROOF! 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks

-Cruise control  

-Keyless entry 

-Air conditioning 

-Fresh oil change 

-Automatic transmission 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-BRAND NEW ALL WINTER TIRES ON FACTORY ALLOYS 

-BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) 

-Tinted windows 

-Brand new MVI 

And so much more.. 

 

Priced to sell at: $11,950 plus taxes

This Crossover is in great shape, very well taken care of, and IT SHOWS!! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this LOW KM crossover or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

