2010 Kia Soul
4U
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10333950
- Stock #: p99999
- VIN: KNDJT2A22A7031573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AS TRADED SPECIAL
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2010 Kia Soul 4U! This car was traded into us & has too high of Km to sell on our front line! NO MVI!
Couple issues we noticed;
-Various rust spots (see pictures)
-Drivers rocker rusty
-Rad support rusty
-Windshield cracked
-May be more, but runs & drives awesome!
You’re welcome to have your own mechanic look aswell!
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED! NO MVI OR WARRANTY
The good/info about the vehicle;
-233,000km
-Decent tires
-HEATED SEATS
-Cruise control
-Sunroof
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Manual Transmission
-keyless entry
Priced at ONLY: $2500 plus taxes & licensing
Hard to find any car within this price range!
If you are interested in viewing this kia Soul or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
