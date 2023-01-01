Menu
2010 Kia Soul

233,000 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

4U

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

233,000KM
Used
  • VIN: KNDJT2A22A7031573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS TRADED SPECIAL

 

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2010 Kia Soul 4U! This car was traded into us & has too high of Km to sell on our front line! NO MVI! 

 

Couple issues we noticed;

-Various rust spots (see pictures) 

-Drivers rocker rusty 

-Rad support rusty 

-Windshield cracked 

-May be more, but runs & drives awesome! 

 

You’re welcome to have your own mechanic look aswell! 

 

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED! NO MVI OR WARRANTY 

 

The good/info about the vehicle;

-233,000km

-Decent tires 

-HEATED SEATS

-Cruise control 

-Sunroof

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks 

-Manual Transmission 

-keyless entry 

 

Priced at ONLY: $2500 plus taxes & licensing

Hard to find any car within this price range! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this kia Soul or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

