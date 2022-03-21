2010 MINI Cooper

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8703617

8703617 VIN: WMWMF3C51ATU79938

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

