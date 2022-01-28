Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Kia Rio

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,950

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Rio

2011 Kia Rio

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Rio

EX

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,950

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8182311
  • Stock #: 379
  • VIN: KNADH4B37B6712768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have an EXTRA CLEAN, LOW KM 2011 Kia Rio EX! This car looks and drives great! It comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES, BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) and a CLEAN CARFAX (NO ACCIDENTS)

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist: 

✅Brand new 2 year MVI 

✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices) 

✅Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

✅Fresh oil change 

✅Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

✅No extra administration fees! Just the price of the car plus taxes! (Not applicable for financing) 

 

About this vehicle;

 

-ONLY 128,000km! 

-Automatic Transmission 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks

-Cruise control 

-Air conditioning 

-Fresh oil change 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES 

-BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) 

-Brand new MVI 

-4 cylinder engine 

-AUX port 

And more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $5995 plus taxes

This car is in incredible shape, very well taken care of, and IT SHOWS!! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this little fuel efficient sedan or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 50,000 KM
$63,950 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 44,000 KM
$38,950 + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory