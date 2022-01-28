$59,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-843-2133
2011 Kia Rio
EX
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8182311
- Stock #: 379
- VIN: KNADH4B37B6712768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We have an EXTRA CLEAN, LOW KM 2011 Kia Rio EX! This car looks and drives great! It comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES, BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) and a CLEAN CARFAX (NO ACCIDENTS)
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
✅Brand new 2 year MVI
✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)
✅Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out
✅Fresh oil change
✅Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season)
✅No extra administration fees! Just the price of the car plus taxes! (Not applicable for financing)
About this vehicle;
-ONLY 128,000km!
-Automatic Transmission
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Cruise control
-Air conditioning
-Fresh oil change
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES
-BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear)
-Brand new MVI
-4 cylinder engine
-AUX port
And more..
Priced at ONLY: $5995 plus taxes
This car is in incredible shape, very well taken care of, and IT SHOWS!!
If you are interested in viewing this little fuel efficient sedan or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.