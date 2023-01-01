Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 MINI Cooper

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
2011 MINI Cooper

2011 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

Watch This Vehicle

2011 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10011936
  • VIN: WMWSU3C58BTX95772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned for photos and more details

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 | WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com | SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales | EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com | Visit us at our Hilden car dealership, located between Truro and Halifax!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

2011 MINI Cooper HAR...
 83,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Cross...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 81,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory