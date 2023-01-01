2011 MINI Cooper

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10011936

10011936 VIN: WMWSU3C58BTX95772

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.