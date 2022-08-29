$19,995+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 1 Series
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
- Listing ID: 9024181
- Stock #: 468
- VIN: WBAUC9C56CVM11783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a LOW KM, MODIFIED SPORTS CAR!! This is a 2012 BMW 135i M-Package, it comes equipped with a 3.0L TWIN TURBO ENGINE, matched to a 6 speed transmission, which makes this car a dream to drive! This car looks great & works even better!
It is being sold AS IS (No MVI or warranty) due to the large amount of modifications! No mvi is due to catless downpipes which my mechanic wont pass! Youre welcome to have your mechanic look it over!
About this vehicle;
-FULL PEARL WHITE WRAP (Grey underneath)
-ONLY 94,000km!!
-HEATED, POWER LEATHER SEATS
-Keyless entry
-Push Button start
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power Locks
-Cruise control
-ICE COLD Air conditioning
-6 speed manual transmission
-3.0L straight 6, twin turbo engine
-Fresh oil change
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-LIKE NEW TIRES
-BREMBO BRAKES FRONT AND REAR (6 piston up front, 4 piston in the rear)
-Projector headlights
And more..
Priced at ONLY: $16,995 plus taxes
This is priced WAY below market value, for a quick sale! If we get a good deal so do you! You will not be disappointed! This car is incredible!
If you are interested in viewing this little sporty BMW COUPE or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
