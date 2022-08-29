Menu
2012 BMW 1 Series

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Location

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Used
  • Listing ID: 9024181
  • Stock #: 468
  • VIN: WBAUC9C56CVM11783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a LOW KM, MODIFIED SPORTS CAR!! This is a 2012 BMW 135i M-Package, it comes equipped with a 3.0L TWIN TURBO ENGINE, matched to a 6 speed transmission, which makes this car a dream to drive! This car looks great & works even better!

 

It is being sold AS IS (No MVI or warranty) due to the large amount of modifications! No mvi is due to catless downpipes which my mechanic wont pass! Youre welcome to have your mechanic look it over! 

 

About this vehicle;

-FULL PEARL WHITE WRAP (Grey underneath) 

-ONLY 94,000km!! 

-HEATED, POWER LEATHER SEATS

-Keyless entry

-Push Button start 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power Locks 

-Cruise control 

-ICE COLD Air conditioning 

-6 speed manual transmission

-3.0L straight 6, twin turbo engine

-Fresh oil change 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-LIKE NEW TIRES

-BREMBO BRAKES FRONT AND REAR (6 piston up front, 4 piston in the rear) 

-Projector headlights 

And more..

 

This is priced WAY below market value, for a quick sale! If we get a good deal so do you! You will not be disappointed! This car is incredible!

 

If you are interested in viewing this little sporty BMW COUPE or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

