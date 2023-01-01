Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW 1 Series

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
2012 BMW 1 Series

2012 BMW 1 Series

135i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW 1 Series

135i

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9818011
  • VIN: WBAUC9C58CVM11641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned for photos and more details

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 | WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com | SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales | EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com | Visit us at our Hilden car dealership, located between Truro and Halifax!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

2017 Honda Ridgeline...
 256,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Prius c C
 54,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SI
 161,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory