RuralWorx Auto Sales
902-843-2133
2012 BMW 1 Series
135i
Location
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
149,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9818011
- VIN: WBAUC9C58CVM11641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned for photos and more details
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 | WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com | SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales | EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com | Visit us at our Hilden car dealership, located between Truro and Halifax!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
