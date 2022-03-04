$CALL+ tax & licensing
RuralWorx Auto Sales
902-843-2133
2012 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT
Location
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
80,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8493898
- Stock #: 426
- VIN: 2G1FB1E39C9208779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! Stay tuned for pictures and details! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! (902) 843-2133 or through our ruralworxautosales website or social media
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0