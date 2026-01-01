$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFF-ROAD
2012 Toyota Tacoma
TRD OFF-ROAD
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 25,200 KM
Vehicle Description
AS TRADED SPECIAL
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2012 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF-ROAD ! This truck was traded into us & has too many km for the front line! NO WARRANTY! Excellent condition for the km!
THIS TRUCK WILL HAVE NO MVI!
The MVI will be REMOVED! Although we HAVE NOT checked this vehicle over & DO NOT KNOW if it will currently pass MVI or what it may or may not need for MVI!
YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED! The truck has some bumps & bruises but is in good overall condition, has lots of character. Engine light & ABS light come on. Codes are in the photos.
The good/info about the vehicle;
-252,000km
-Automatic transmission
Priced at ONLY: $12,995 plus taxes, licensing & admin*
If you are interested in viewing this affordable pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
*admin is $499, taxes and licensing to be determined
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales
Email RuralWorx Auto Sales
RuralWorx Auto Sales
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
902-843-2133