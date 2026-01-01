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<p>AS TRADED SPECIAL</p><p> </p><p>At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2012 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF-ROAD ! This truck was traded into us & has too many km for the front line! NO WARRANTY! Excellent condition for the km!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>THIS TRUCK WILL HAVE NO MVI!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>The MVI will be REMOVED! Although we HAVE NOT checked this vehicle over & DO NOT KNOW if it will currently pass MVI or what it may or may not need for MVI!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC</p><p> </p><p>THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED! The truck has some bumps & bruises but is in good overall condition, has lots of character. Engine light & ABS light come on. Codes are in the photos.<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>The good/info about the vehicle;</p><p>-252,000km</p><p>-Automatic transmission<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p><span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>Priced at ONLY: $12,995 plus taxes, licensing & admin*</p><p> </p><p>If you are interested in viewing this affordable pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p> </p><p>Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p>Instagram: ruralworx_autosales</p><p> </p><p>*admin is $499, taxes and licensing to be determined</p>

2012 Toyota Tacoma

25,200 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF-ROAD

Watch This Vehicle
14424733

2012 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF-ROAD

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

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Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
25,200KM
VIN 5TFUU4EN7CX031145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,200 KM

Vehicle Description

AS TRADED SPECIAL

 

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2012 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF-ROAD ! This truck was traded into us & has too many km for the front line! NO WARRANTY! Excellent condition for the km! 

 

THIS TRUCK WILL HAVE NO MVI! 

 

The MVI will be REMOVED! Although we HAVE NOT checked this vehicle over & DO NOT KNOW if it will currently pass MVI or what it may or may not need for MVI! 

 

YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC

 

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED! The truck has some bumps & bruises but is in good overall condition, has lots of character. Engine light & ABS light come on. Codes are in the photos. 

 

The good/info about the vehicle;

-252,000km

-Automatic transmission 

 

Priced at ONLY: $12,995 plus taxes, licensing & admin*

 

If you are interested in viewing this affordable pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

 

*admin is $499, taxes and licensing to be determined

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-2133

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2012 Toyota Tacoma