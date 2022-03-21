$CALL+ tax & licensing
RuralWorx Auto Sales
902-843-2133
2012 Toyota Tacoma
2012 Toyota Tacoma
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
Used
- Listing ID: 8702894
- VIN: 5TFUX4ENXCX015190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! Stay tuned for pictures and details! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! (902) 843-2133 or through our ruralworxautosales website or social media
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
