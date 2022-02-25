Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

281,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

281,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8428590
  • Stock #: 406
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE76DG361292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 281,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS TRADED SPECIAL

 

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado LT 4X4! This truck looks and drives great for the mileage, it does need some love. Little bit of work would make it an awesome truck! We did not check this truck over! No idea what it may need! 

 

We noticed two things, it does have a small gas leak near the tank. And one wheel stud is broken. Truck is in awesome shape, undercoated very well! 

 

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED! NO MVI OR WARRANTY 

You are welcome to take it to a mechanic shop or have our mechanic check it over! 

 

We did not look this truck over! Appears to be in fairly good shape! The km is the reason for it being sold as is! 

 

About this vehicle;

-281,000km 

-4” LIFT KIT

-33” ALL TERRAIN TIRES 

-AFTERMARKET ALLOYS 

-ALL UPGRADES LESS THEN 2 YEARS OLD 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks 

-Cruise control 

-Air conditioning! 

-V8 

-LEATHER SEATS

-Automatic Transmission 

-keyless entry 

 

Priced at ONLY: $11,995 plus taxes 

Hard to find 4X4 trucks for that money! NO MVI OR WARRANTY 

 

If you are interested in viewing this Silverado or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 140,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX
 165,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 21,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory