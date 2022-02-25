$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8428590
- Stock #: 406
- VIN: 3GCPKSE76DG361292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 281,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AS TRADED SPECIAL
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado LT 4X4! This truck looks and drives great for the mileage, it does need some love. Little bit of work would make it an awesome truck! We did not check this truck over! No idea what it may need!
We noticed two things, it does have a small gas leak near the tank. And one wheel stud is broken. Truck is in awesome shape, undercoated very well!
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED! NO MVI OR WARRANTY
You are welcome to take it to a mechanic shop or have our mechanic check it over!
We did not look this truck over! Appears to be in fairly good shape! The km is the reason for it being sold as is!
About this vehicle;
-281,000km
-4” LIFT KIT
-33” ALL TERRAIN TIRES
-AFTERMARKET ALLOYS
-ALL UPGRADES LESS THEN 2 YEARS OLD
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Cruise control
-Air conditioning!
-V8
-LEATHER SEATS
-Automatic Transmission
-keyless entry
Priced at ONLY: $11,995 plus taxes
Hard to find 4X4 trucks for that money! NO MVI OR WARRANTY
If you are interested in viewing this Silverado or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
