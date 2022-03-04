$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-843-2133
2013 Hyundai Veloster
w/Tech
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8653642
- Stock #: 445
- VIN: KMHTC6AD5DU128916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a SPORTY 2013 Hyundai Veloster TECH! This car looks and drives GREAT! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW ALLOY WHEELS, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES and a CLEAN CARFAX (No accidents)
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE!
Fully detailed inside and out
Fresh oil change
Brand new or like new tires
No Doc fee when buying outright!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
About this vehicle;
-ONLY 157,000km
-HEATED SEATS
-NAVIGATION
-Panoramic Roof
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Cruise Control
-Touch screen stereo
-Reverse Camera
-ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING
-AUTOMATIC transmission
-Fresh oil change
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-BRAND NEW ALLOY WHEELS
-BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES
-Fog lights
-Keyless entry with push button start
And more..
Priced at ONLY: $11,995 plus taxes
This car is BEAUTIFUL, DONT MISS OUT! SPORTY & SHARP!
If you are interested in viewing this beautiful SPORTY HATCH or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.