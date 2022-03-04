Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

157,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

2013 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a SPORTY 2013 Hyundai Veloster TECH! This car looks and drives GREAT! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW ALLOY WHEELS, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES and a CLEAN CARFAX (No accidents) 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist:

New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE! 

Fully detailed inside and out

Fresh oil change

Brand new or like new tires

No Doc fee when buying outright! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

 

About this vehicle;

 

-ONLY 157,000km

-HEATED SEATS 

-NAVIGATION 

-Panoramic Roof

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks 

-Cruise Control 

-Touch screen stereo 

-Reverse Camera 

-ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING 

-AUTOMATIC transmission 

-Fresh oil change 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-BRAND NEW ALLOY WHEELS

-BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES 

-Fog lights  

-Keyless entry with push button start 

And more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $11,995 plus taxes 

This car is BEAUTIFUL, DONT MISS OUT! SPORTY & SHARP! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful SPORTY HATCH or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

