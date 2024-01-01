2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>NEW! If youre interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, <strong>contact us now</strong>! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>PHONE/TEXT:</strong> (902) 956-0179 <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>EMAIL:</strong> ruralworxautosales@gmail.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA:</strong> RuralWorx AutoSales <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>WEBSITE:</strong> ruralworxautosales.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>VISIT US:</strong> Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice</p>

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w-1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w-1LT

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,000KM
VIN 3GCUKSECXEG254490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.

 

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

 

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |

MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |

WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

Used 2020 Subaru Legacy GT Premier for sale in Hilden, NS
2020 Subaru Legacy GT Premier 122,000 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Comfortline for sale in Hilden, NS
2012 Volkswagen Eos Comfortline 117,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Hilden, NS
2018 Honda CR-V EX 180,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500