2014 Honda Civic

170,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Location

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9298090
  • VIN: 2HGFB6E53EH201181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned for photos and more details

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 | WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com | SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales | EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com | Visit us at our Hilden car dealership, located between Truro and Halifax!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

