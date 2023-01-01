$36,995+ tax & licensing
902-843-2133
2014 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
$36,995
- Listing ID: 10193121
- Stock #: n2
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT0ES410161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon
Financing, trade-ins and delivery possible
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |
WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!
Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice
Vehicle Features
