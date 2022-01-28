$27,950+ tax & licensing
902-843-2133
2014 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,950
- Listing ID: 8193096
- Stock #: 373
- VIN: 3C6JR7CT1EG334024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a CLEAN, LOW KM 2014 Dodge Ram Sport Shorty 4x4! This half ton truck looks and drives awesome! It comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW ALL TERRAIN TIRES AND BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) (Rotors, Pads & parking brake shoes)
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
✅Brand new 2 year MVI
✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)
✅Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out
✅Fresh oil change
✅Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season)
✅Lowest admin fees! Buying outright? No admin fees!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
About this vehicle;
-ONLY 134,000km
-NAVIGATION
-Power Windows
-Reverse camera
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Cruise control
-Remote start!
-ICE COLD A/C
-Bluetooth (Hands free calling)
-Power drivers seat
-Power sliding rear window
-HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL
-Leather trim seats
-Touch screen stereo
-Folding rear seats
-20” Fuel wheels
-BRAND NEW ALL TERRAIN TIRES
-BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) (Rotors, pads & parking brake shoes)
-Automatic transmission
-Fresh oil change
-5.7L HEMI V8 engine
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-Tinted rear windows
-Keyless entry (2 keys)
-Push button start
-Brand new MVI
-4X4
-Trailer hitch
And more..
Priced at: $27,950 plus taxes
This truck is absolutely beautiful! Cruise around in style and get the job done with this loaded 4X4 pickup!
Want this truck lifted? We do that! Off-road packages starting at just $2995! Check out our website to see trucks we have already done!
If you are interested in viewing this beautiful pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
