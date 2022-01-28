Menu
2014 RAM 1500

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8193096
  • Stock #: 373
  • VIN: 3C6JR7CT1EG334024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a CLEAN, LOW KM 2014 Dodge Ram Sport Shorty 4x4! This half ton truck looks and drives awesome! It comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW ALL TERRAIN TIRES AND BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) (Rotors, Pads & parking brake shoes) 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist: 

✅Brand new 2 year MVI 

✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices) 

✅Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

✅Fresh oil change 

✅Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

✅Lowest admin fees! Buying outright? No admin fees! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

About this vehicle;

-ONLY 134,000km 

-NAVIGATION 

-Power Windows 

-Reverse camera 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks

-Cruise control 

-Remote start! 

-ICE COLD A/C 

-Bluetooth (Hands free calling)

-Power drivers seat

-Power sliding rear window 

-HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL

-Leather trim seats 

-Touch screen stereo 

-Folding rear seats 

-20” Fuel wheels 

-BRAND NEW ALL TERRAIN TIRES 

-BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) (Rotors, pads & parking brake shoes) 

-Automatic transmission 

-Fresh oil change 

-5.7L HEMI V8 engine 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-Tinted rear windows 

-Keyless entry (2 keys) 

-Push button start 

-Brand new MVI

-4X4

-Trailer hitch 

And more..

 

Priced at: $27,950 plus taxes

This truck is absolutely beautiful! Cruise around in style and get the job done with this loaded 4X4 pickup! 

 

Want this truck lifted? We do that! Off-road packages starting at just $2995! Check out our website to see trucks we have already done! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

