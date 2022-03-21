Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

169,000 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8871077
  • Stock #: 481
  • VIN: 2T3DFREVXEW216496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a clean  2014 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD! This SUV looks and drives amazing!! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, BRAND NEW BRAKES (Rotors & pads) (Front & Rear), a fresh oil change & a clean CARFAX (No accidents)! 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist:

New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE! 

Fully detailed inside and out

Fresh oil change

Brand new or like new tires

No Doc fee when buying outright! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!  

 

About this vehicle;

-169,000km 

-AUTOMATIC transmission 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors 

-Power locks

-Reverse camera 

-Cruise control 

-SUNROOF

-Bluetooth 

-Factory floor mats  

-HEATED, LEATHER SEATS 

-Keyless entry 

-AIR CONDITIONING 

-Fresh oil change 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES

-BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) 

-Great shape inside and out 

And more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $19,995 plus taxes 

This SUV is in AWESOME shape, DONT MISS OUT!

 

If you are interested in viewing this reliable SUV or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

