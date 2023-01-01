Menu
2014 Toyota Tacoma

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

2014 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

165,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9786979
  • VIN: 5tflu4eN5EX093240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a beautiful lifted 2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4x4! This thing looks and drives awesome! It comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW 33” TIRES, BRAND NEW 17” ALLOY WHEELS, 4” LIFT KIT, A fresh oil change & a clean CARFAX (No accidents) 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist:

New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE! 

Fully detailed inside and out

Fresh oil change

Brand new or like new tires

No Doc fee when buying outright! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

About this vehicle;

-165,000km

-MANUAL TRANSMISSION

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks

-Cruise control 

-Reverse camera 

-BRAND NEW 33” TIRES

-BRAND NEW ALLOY WHEELS

-4” lift kit 

-Fender flares 

-A/C 

-Bluetooth (Hands free calling)

-Folding rear seats

-Fresh oil change 

-4.0L V6 engine 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-BRAND NEW MVI

-Keyless entry 

-4X4

-Trailer hitch 

-Full crew cab 

 

Priced at: $29,995 plus taxes

This truck is ready to get the job done! Cruise around in style and get the job done with this 4X4 pickup! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

