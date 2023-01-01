$29,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9786979
- VIN: 5tflu4eN5EX093240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a beautiful lifted 2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4x4! This thing looks and drives awesome! It comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW 33” TIRES, BRAND NEW 17” ALLOY WHEELS, 4” LIFT KIT, A fresh oil change & a clean CARFAX (No accidents)
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE!
Fully detailed inside and out
Fresh oil change
Brand new or like new tires
No Doc fee when buying outright!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
About this vehicle;
-165,000km
-MANUAL TRANSMISSION
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Cruise control
-Reverse camera
-BRAND NEW 33” TIRES
-BRAND NEW ALLOY WHEELS
-4” lift kit
-Fender flares
-A/C
-Bluetooth (Hands free calling)
-Folding rear seats
-Fresh oil change
-4.0L V6 engine
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-BRAND NEW MVI
-Keyless entry
-4X4
-Trailer hitch
-Full crew cab
Priced at: $29,995 plus taxes
This truck is ready to get the job done! Cruise around in style and get the job done with this 4X4 pickup!
If you are interested in viewing this beautiful pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
