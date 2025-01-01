$5,000+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
Trendline
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
Trendline
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1175
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a 2014 Volkswagen Golf TDI WAGON with 196,000km. The car runs & drives (was driven daily until traded in). This is the extent of our knowledge on this car, so please don’t ask what the car needs.
We did not check this car over, we did not put it on the hoist. Please do not ask what the car needs as we do not know.
You are welcome to look at it on our hoist in person before purchase or take it to your own local mechanic.
Overall appears to be in great shape, no lights on the dash. Some surface rust here & there. Comes with summer & winter tires
The price is $5000 plus tax. As is. No mvi. No warranty.
RuralWorx Auto Sales
902-843-2133
902-843-2133