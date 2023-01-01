Menu
2015 Chevrolet Corvette

46,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 1LT

2015 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 1LT

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10064937
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D72F5120287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon

 

Financing, trade-ins and delivery possible

 

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |

MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |

WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

