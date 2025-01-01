Menu
<p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>We have a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with 230,000km. The SUV runs & drives (was driven daily until traded in). This is the extent of our knowledge on this car, so please don’t ask what the car needs. </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>We did not check this car over, we did not put it on the hoist. Please do not ask what the car needs as we do not know. </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>You are welcome to look at it on our hoist in person before purchase or take it to your own local mechanic. </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>This vehicle was driven daily until it was traded in. Customer stated it felt like the transmission “slipped” at times, but still drives & moves. </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>The price is $4500 plus tax. As is. No mvi. No warranty.</p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

12955350

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

  1. 1757520452746
  2. 1757520453264
  3. 1757520453750
  4. 1757520454227
  5. 1757520454728
  6. 1757520455256
  7. 1757520455761
  8. 1757520456169
  9. 1757520456669
  10. 1757520457128
  11. 1757520457595
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5XYZUDLA0FG279007

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing>

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport