2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
We have a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with 230,000km. The SUV runs & drives (was driven daily until traded in). This is the extent of our knowledge on this car, so please don’t ask what the car needs.
We did not check this car over, we did not put it on the hoist. Please do not ask what the car needs as we do not know.
You are welcome to look at it on our hoist in person before purchase or take it to your own local mechanic.
This vehicle was driven daily until it was traded in. Customer stated it felt like the transmission “slipped” at times, but still drives & moves.
The price is $4500 plus tax. As is. No mvi. No warranty.
