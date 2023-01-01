Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

29,000 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10381806
  Stock #: n11
  VIN: 1C4AJWBG6FL749004

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 29,000 KM

NEW! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.

 

Financing, trade-ins and delivery possible!

 

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com

MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |

WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-XXXX

902-843-2133

