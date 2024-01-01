Menu
NEW! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |
WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

78,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
ES+

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

78,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plasma Purple
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # n7
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-XXXX

902-843-2133

