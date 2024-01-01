$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD! This SUV looks and drives great! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, BRAND NEW BRAKES (Rotors & pads; front & rear) & a fresh oil change!
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE!
Fully detailed inside and out
Fresh oil change
Brand new or like new tires
No Doc fee when buying outright!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
About this vehicle;
-219,000km
-AUTOMATIC transmission
-HEATED SEATS
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Reverse camera
-Cruise control
-Bluetooth
-Factory floor mats
-Keyless entry
-AIR CONDITIONING
-Fresh oil change
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES
-Great shape inside and out
And more..
This SUV is in AWESOME shape, DONT MISS OUT!
If you are interested in viewing this reliable SUV or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
