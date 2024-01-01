Menu
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD! This SUV looks and drives great! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, BRAND NEW BRAKES (Rotors & pads; front & rear) & a fresh oil change! </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>Checklist:</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE! </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>Fully detailed inside and out</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>Fresh oil change</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>Brand new or like new tires</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>No Doc fee when buying outright! </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>FINANCING AVAILABLE!  </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>About this vehicle;</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-219,000km</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-AUTOMATIC transmission </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-HEATED SEATS</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Power Windows </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Power mirrors </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Power locks</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Reverse camera </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Cruise control </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Bluetooth</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Factory floor mats  </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Keyless entry </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-AIR CONDITIONING </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Fresh oil change </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Freshly detailed inside and out </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Great shape inside and out </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>And more..</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>Priced at ONLY: $13,995 plus taxes & licensing</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>This SUV is in AWESOME shape, DONT MISS OUT!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; If you are interested in viewing this reliable SUV or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

219,000 KM

LE

LE

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

VIN 2T3BFREV0FW282421

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD! This SUV looks and drives great! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, BRAND NEW BRAKES (Rotors & pads; front & rear) & a fresh oil change! 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist:

New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE! 

Fully detailed inside and out

Fresh oil change

Brand new or like new tires

No Doc fee when buying outright! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!  

 

About this vehicle;

-219,000km

-AUTOMATIC transmission 

-HEATED SEATS

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors 

-Power locks

-Reverse camera 

-Cruise control 

-Bluetooth

-Factory floor mats  

-Keyless entry 

-AIR CONDITIONING 

-Fresh oil change 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES

-Great shape inside and out 

And more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $13,995 plus taxes & licensing

This SUV is in AWESOME shape, DONT MISS OUT!

 

If you are interested in viewing this reliable SUV or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

