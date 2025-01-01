$17,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1058
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.
Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!
Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice
Vehicle Features
