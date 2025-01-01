Menu
*EXCEPTIONALLY WELL MAINTAINED, ULTRA LOW KM AND MANUAL! RARE COMBINATION!*

NEW! Contact us today, if you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

Contact us today by:
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM: RuralWorx AutoSales |
MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: RuralWorx Auto Sales |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! |

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

2016 Ford Mustang

59,000 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang

2DR CONV ECOBOOST PREMIUM

13050407

2016 Ford Mustang

2DR CONV ECOBOOST PREMIUM

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH5G5207056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*EXCEPTIONALLY WELL MAINTAINED, ULTRA LOW KM AND MANUAL! RARE COMBINATION!*

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

2016 Ford Mustang