2016 Land Rover Range Rover

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8370489

8370489 VIN: SALGS2EF0GA300507

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.