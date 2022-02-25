Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

SC

Location

136,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8370489
  • VIN: SALGS2EF0GA300507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! Stay tuned for pictures and details! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! (902) 843-2133 or through our ruralworxautosales website or social media

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

