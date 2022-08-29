$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-843-2133
2016 Toyota Tacoma
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9034459
- Stock #: 496
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN4GX003379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a LOW KM RuralWorx off-road Edition 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4x4! THIS TRUCK IS 6 speed MANUAL!! This thing looks and drives awesome! It comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, LIKE NEW 33” BFG ALL TERRAIN TIRES, 17” ALLOY WHEELS, 3” LIFT KIT, AND A fresh oil change!!
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE!
Fully detailed inside and out
Fresh oil change
Brand new or like new tires
No Doc fee when buying outright!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
About this vehicle;
-ONLY 66,000KM!!
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Cruise control
-ICE COLD A/C
-Bluetooth (Hands free calling)
-Folding rear seats
-Factory floor mats
-MANUAL transmission
-Fresh oil change
-V6 engine
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-LIKE NEW 33” TIRES (ALL TERRAINS)
-17” ALLOY WHEELS
-3” LIFT KIT
-Tinted windows
-Tonneau cover
-Keyless entry
-Brand new MVI
-4X4
-Trailer hitch
-Full crew cab
This truck is in very good shape! Undercoated very well! Ultra low km!
Priced at: $39,995 plus taxes
This truck is ready to get the job done! Cruise around in style and get the job done with this LIFTED 4X4 pickup!
If you are interested in viewing this beautiful pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
