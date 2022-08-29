Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

66,000 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9034459
  • Stock #: 496
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN4GX003379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a LOW KM RuralWorx off-road Edition 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4x4! THIS TRUCK IS 6 speed MANUAL!! This thing looks and drives awesome! It comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, LIKE NEW 33” BFG ALL TERRAIN TIRES, 17” ALLOY WHEELS, 3” LIFT  KIT, AND A fresh oil change!! 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist:

New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE! 

Fully detailed inside and out

Fresh oil change

Brand new or like new tires

No Doc fee when buying outright! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

About this vehicle;

-ONLY 66,000KM!! 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks

-Cruise control 

-ICE COLD A/C 

-Bluetooth (Hands free calling)

-Folding rear seats 

-Factory floor mats

-MANUAL transmission 

-Fresh oil change 

-V6 engine 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-LIKE NEW 33” TIRES (ALL TERRAINS)

-17” ALLOY WHEELS

-3” LIFT KIT

-Tinted windows 

-Tonneau cover 

-Keyless entry 

-Brand new MVI

-4X4

-Trailer hitch 

-Full crew cab 

 

This truck is in very good shape! Undercoated very well! Ultra low km! 

 

Priced at: $39,995 plus taxes

This truck is ready to get the job done! Cruise around in style and get the job done with this LIFTED 4X4 pickup! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

