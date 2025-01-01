2017 Chevrolet Camaro

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING INSTALLED WITH A TASTEFUL BRAND NEW AFTERMARKET SPOILER, BRAND NEW AFTERMARKET ALLOY WHEELS AND BRAND NEW TIRES*</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>NEW! <strong>Contact us today</strong>,<strong> </strong>if youre interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;>Contact us today by:</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>PHONE/TEXT:</strong> (902) 956-0179 <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>EMAIL:</strong> ruralworxautosales@gmail.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE:</strong> ruralworxautosales.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM:</strong> RuralWorx AutoSales <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: </strong>RuralWorx Auto Sales <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>VISIT US:</strong> Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice</p>

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
13170491

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,000KM
VIN 1G1FB1RS4H0126770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING INSTALLED WITH A TASTEFUL BRAND NEW AFTERMARKET SPOILER, BRAND NEW AFTERMARKET ALLOY WHEELS AND BRAND NEW TIRES*

 

NEW! Contact us today, if you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!

 

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

 

Contact us today by:

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |

MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM: RuralWorx AutoSales |

MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: RuralWorx Auto Sales |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! |

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT XTR for sale in Hilden, NS
2019 Ford F-150 XLT XTR 127,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum for sale in Hilden, NS
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum 82,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition for sale in Hilden, NS
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 48,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2017 Chevrolet Camaro