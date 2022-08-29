$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
184,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9326806
- VIN: 2T1BURHE1HC900084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned for photos and more details
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 | WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com | SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales | EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com | Visit us at our Hilden car dealership, located between Truro and Halifax!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
