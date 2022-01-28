$18,950+ tax & licensing
902-843-2133
2018 Kia Soul
EX+
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,950
- Listing ID: 8182302
- Stock #: 384
- VIN: KNDJP3A58J7531452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,000 KM
Vehicle Description
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a LOW KM, ONE OWNER 2018 Kia Soul EX+! This crossover looks and drives like new! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES on 17” alloy wheels, BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) & clean CARFAX! (No Accidents)
THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN UNDERCOATED FREQUENTLY! VERY GOOD SHAPE!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
✅Brand new 2 year MVI
✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)
✅Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out
✅Fresh oil change
✅Brand new tires (or like new)
✅No extra administrative fees! Just the price of the car plus taxes! (Unless financing)
About this vehicle;
-ONLY 41,000km
-HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL
-BACK UP CAMERA
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Cruise Control
-Bluetooth (Hands free calling)
-Steering wheel controls (radio controls)
-ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING
-AUTOMATIC Transmission
-Fresh oil change
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES
-BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear)
-Keyless entry (2 keys)
-4 cylinder
And more..
Priced at ONLY: $18,950 plus taxes
If you are interested in viewing this beautiful, crossover or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
