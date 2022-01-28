Menu
2018 Kia Soul

41,000 KM

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

EX+

2018 Kia Soul

EX+

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8182302
  • Stock #: 384
  • VIN: KNDJP3A58J7531452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a LOW KM, ONE OWNER 2018 Kia Soul EX+! This crossover looks and drives like new! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES on 17” alloy wheels, BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) & clean CARFAX! (No Accidents) 

 

THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN UNDERCOATED FREQUENTLY! VERY GOOD SHAPE! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist: 

✅Brand new 2 year MVI 

✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices) 

✅Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

✅Fresh oil change 

✅Brand new tires (or like new) 

✅No extra administrative fees! Just the price of the car plus taxes! (Unless financing) 

 

About this vehicle;

 

-ONLY 41,000km

-HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL

-BACK UP CAMERA 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks 

-Cruise Control 

-Bluetooth (Hands free calling)

-Steering wheel controls (radio controls) 

-ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING 

-AUTOMATIC Transmission 

-Fresh oil change 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES

-BRAND NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear) 

-Keyless entry (2 keys) 

-4 cylinder

And more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $18,950 plus taxes 

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful, crossover or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth Connection

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

