<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>5.0L V8 ENGINE, LARIAT, FX4, EXTENDED CAB WITH COLOR MATCHED BOX! This truck is in excellent condition</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>$28,995 + tax, licensing and admin. fee*</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>NEW! <strong>Contact us today</strong>,<strong> </strong>if youre interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Many extras, accessories and aftermarket products available for purchase and/or install through us here at RuralWorx Auto! Including Lift Kits, Levelling Kits; Aftermarket, OEM Replica or Steel Wheels; Aggressive (Truck), Performance (Car), All Season, Summer or Winter Tires; Winter Floor Mats; Roof Racks, Back Racks, Side Steps and Side Rails, Tonneau Covers; Towing Equipment and much more! Ask us about pricing and availability for this vehicle!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;>Contact us today by:</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>PHONE/TEXT:</strong> (902) 956-0179 <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>EMAIL:</strong> ruralworxautosales@gmail.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE:</strong> ruralworxautosales.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM:</strong> RuralWorx AutoSales <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: </strong>RuralWorx Auto Sales <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>VISIT US:</strong> Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>*$499 administration fee, taxes and licensing to be determined</p>

2019 Ford F-150

196,000 KM

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
13497485

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

