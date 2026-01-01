$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.0L V8 ENGINE, LARIAT, FX4, EXTENDED CAB WITH COLOR MATCHED BOX! This truck is in excellent condition
$28,995 + tax, licensing and admin. fee*
NEW! Contact us today, if you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!
Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!
Many extras, accessories and aftermarket products available for purchase and/or install through us here at RuralWorx Auto! Including Lift Kits, Levelling Kits; Aftermarket, OEM Replica or Steel Wheels; Aggressive (Truck), Performance (Car), All Season, Summer or Winter Tires; Winter Floor Mats; Roof Racks, Back Racks, Side Steps and Side Rails, Tonneau Covers; Towing Equipment and much more! Ask us about pricing and availability for this vehicle!
Contact us today by:
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM: RuralWorx AutoSales |
MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: RuralWorx Auto Sales |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! |
Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice
*$499 administration fee, taxes and licensing to be determined
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales
Email RuralWorx Auto Sales
RuralWorx Auto Sales
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
902-843-2133