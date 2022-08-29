$59,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-843-2133
2020 RAM 1500
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9102709
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT4LN118073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a ONE OWNER, LOADED 2020 Ram 1500 SPORT 4X4! This truck is a consignment sale for a customer & will come with 4 BRAND NEW TIRES OF CUSTOMER CHOICE & A BRAND NEW MVI!
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE!
Fully detailed inside and out
Fresh oil change
Brand new or like new tires
No doc fee when buying outright!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
About this vehicle;
-RUST CHECKED EVERY YEAR SINCE NEW
-ONLY 23,000km!
-5.7L HEMI
-HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL
-COOLED SEATS
-NAVIGATION!
-Leather seats
-Reverse camera
-Automatic Transmission
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Cruise control
-Air conditioning
-Fresh oil change
-Full crew cab
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-Tinted rear windows
-Brand new MVI & 4 BRAND NEW TIRES
And so much more..
Priced at ONLY: $59,995 plus taxes
This truck is in great shape!
If you are interested in viewing this pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.