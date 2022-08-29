Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9102709
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT4LN118073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a ONE OWNER, LOADED 2020 Ram 1500 SPORT 4X4! This truck is a consignment sale for a customer & will come with 4 BRAND NEW TIRES OF CUSTOMER CHOICE & A BRAND NEW MVI! 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist:

New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE! 

Fully detailed inside and out

Fresh oil change

Brand new or like new tires

No doc fee when buying outright!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

 

About this vehicle;

-RUST CHECKED EVERY YEAR SINCE NEW

-ONLY 23,000km! 

-5.7L HEMI

-HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL

-COOLED SEATS

-NAVIGATION! 

-Leather seats 

-Reverse camera 

-Automatic Transmission 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks

-Cruise control 

-Air conditioning 

-Fresh oil change 

-Full crew cab

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-Tinted rear windows

-Brand new MVI & 4 BRAND NEW TIRES 

And so much more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $59,995 plus taxes

This truck is in great shape!

 

If you are interested in viewing this pickup or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Elantra
24,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
63,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic
174,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory