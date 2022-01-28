2020 Tesla Model 3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8182290

8182290 Stock #: 356

356 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8LF794189

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Electric Motor

