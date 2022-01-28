$59,950+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8182290
- Stock #: 356
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8LF794189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a FULLY ELECTRIC, ONE OWNER 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, LIKE NEW TIRES and a CLEAN CARFAX (No accidents)
This car is LIKE BRAND NEW! Why wait months to order a new one when you can get this one!
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
✅Brand new 2 year MVI
✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices through Lubrico Warranty)
✅Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out
✅Fresh oil change (NOT APPLICABLE)
✅Brand new tires (or like new)
✅No extra administrative fees! Just the price of the car plus taxes! ($499 fee for financing)
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
About this vehicle;
-ONLY 29,000km
-8 Year/160,000km warranty on the battery
-AUTOPILOT
-All weather mats
-TINTED WINDOWS
-Navigation
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Full glass roof
-Heated, Power, leather seats
-Cruise control
-HUGE Touchscreen
-Bluetooth
-Factory floor mats
-Keyless entry
-AIR CONDITIONING
-REVERSE & SIDE VIEW CAMERAS
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-Comes with charger to allow you to plug into any household outlet!
And so much more…. Way to many features to list!
Priced at ONLY: $59,950 plus taxes
This car is in AWESOME shape, DONT MISS OUT!
If you are interested in viewing this ALL ELECTRIC TESLA or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
Vehicle Features
