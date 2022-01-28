Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Tesla Model 3

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,950

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,950

+ taxes & licensing

29,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8182290
  • Stock #: 356
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8LF794189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 356
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a FULLY ELECTRIC, ONE OWNER 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, LIKE NEW TIRES and a CLEAN CARFAX (No accidents) 

 

This car is LIKE BRAND NEW! Why wait months to order a new one when you can get this one! 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist: 

✅Brand new 2 year MVI 

✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices through Lubrico Warranty) 

✅Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

✅Fresh oil change (NOT APPLICABLE) 

✅Brand new tires (or like new) 

✅No extra administrative fees! Just the price of the car plus taxes! ($499 fee for financing) 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!  

 

About this vehicle;

 

-ONLY 29,000km

-8 Year/160,000km warranty on the battery 

-AUTOPILOT

-All weather mats 

-TINTED WINDOWS  

-Navigation  

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors 

-Power locks

-Full glass roof 

-Heated, Power, leather seats 

-Cruise control

-HUGE Touchscreen  

-Bluetooth 

-Factory floor mats  

-Keyless entry 

-AIR CONDITIONING 

-REVERSE & SIDE VIEW CAMERAS

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-Comes with charger to allow you to plug into any household outlet! 

 

And so much more…. Way to many features to list! 

 

Priced at ONLY: $59,950 plus taxes 

This car is in AWESOME shape, DONT MISS OUT! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this ALL ELECTRIC TESLA or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 50,000 KM
$63,950 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler S...
 44,000 KM
$38,950 + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory