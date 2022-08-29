Menu
2021 CFMOTO CFORCE 500

480 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Used
  • Listing ID: 9030976
  • Stock #: 509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style ATV
  • Mileage 480 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a BEAUTIFUL 2021 CFMOTO CFORCE 500s EPS! This ATV looks and drives great, WITH ONLY 480km!! DONT MISS OUT ON THE SAVINGS! 

 

5 year powertrain warranty!! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

About this ATV;

-ONLY 480km

-Electric Power Steering 

-Signal lights 

-Horn 

-Diff Lock!!! 

-4x4

-Winch

-Electric start  

-495cc

-Digital gauges 

-Automatic transmission 

-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive 

-Trailer hitch receiver

And more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $7995 plus taxes

 

This ATV looks great!! WAY BELOW MARKET VALUE! List price for the equivalent bike on their website is starting at $8399 plus tax, freight & fees.

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful ATV or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

