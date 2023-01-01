Menu
2021 CFMOTO CFORCE 500

155 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2021 CFMOTO CFORCE 500

2021 CFMOTO CFORCE 500

400* EPS

2021 CFMOTO CFORCE 500

400* EPS

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

155KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9559408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 155 KM

Vehicle Description

GET READY FOR THE SNOW

 

We have a BEAUTIFUL LIKE BRAND NEW 2021 CFMOTO CFORCE 400 2UP EPS! This ATV looks and drives like new, WITH ONLY A 155km!! IT ALSO COMES WITH A BRAND NEW PLOW ALREADY INSTALLED! Ready for the SNOW! 

 

Factory 5 year powertrain warranty!! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

About this ATV;

-ONLY 155km!! 

-Electric Power Steering 

-BRAND NEW PLOW 

-Signal lights 

-Horn 

-Diff Lock!!! 

-4x4

-Winch

-Electric start  

-Digital gauges 

-Automatic transmission 

-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive 

-Trailer hitch receiver

And more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $9995 plus taxes

 

This ATV looks great & saves the hassle of buying and building/installing a plow! It’s done & ready for you to start plowing!

 

*Please note, this bike is a CFMOTO CFORCE 400 not 500 but the website only allowed for the (wrongful) 500 option.

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful ATV or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

