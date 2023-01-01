$9,995+ tax & licensing
2021 CFMOTO CFORCE 500
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 155 KM
Vehicle Description
GET READY FOR THE SNOW
We have a BEAUTIFUL LIKE BRAND NEW 2021 CFMOTO CFORCE 400 2UP EPS! This ATV looks and drives like new, WITH ONLY A 155km!! IT ALSO COMES WITH A BRAND NEW PLOW ALREADY INSTALLED! Ready for the SNOW!
Factory 5 year powertrain warranty!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
About this ATV;
-ONLY 155km!!
-Electric Power Steering
-BRAND NEW PLOW
-Signal lights
-Horn
-Diff Lock!!!
-4x4
-Winch
-Electric start
-Digital gauges
-Automatic transmission
-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive
-Trailer hitch receiver
And more..
Priced at ONLY: $9995 plus taxes
This ATV looks great & saves the hassle of buying and building/installing a plow! It’s done & ready for you to start plowing!
*Please note, this bike is a CFMOTO CFORCE 400 not 500 but the website only allowed for the (wrongful) 500 option.
If you are interested in viewing this beautiful ATV or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
