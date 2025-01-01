2021 Genesis GV80

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>NEW! <strong>Contact us now</strong>,<strong> </strong>if youre interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act fast, vehicles often sell before the full listing is uploaded online! </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>PHONE/TEXT:</strong> (902) 956-0179 <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>EMAIL:</strong> ruralworxautosales@gmail.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA:</strong> RuralWorx AutoSales <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>WEBSITE:</strong> ruralworxautosales.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>VISIT US:</strong> Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice</p>

2021 Genesis GV80

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Genesis GV80

2.5T Advanced AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12853658

2021 Genesis GV80

2.5T Advanced AWD

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,000KM
VIN KMUHBDSBXMU059264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW! Contact us now, if you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act fast, vehicles often sell before the full listing is uploaded online! 

 

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

 

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |

MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |

WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! |

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

Used 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road for sale in Hilden, NS
2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road 128,000 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Hilden, NS
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 157,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Hilden, NS
2017 Ford Edge Titanium 109,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2021 Genesis GV80