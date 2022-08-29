Menu
2021 Hyundai KONA electric

60,000 KM

Details

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2021 Hyundai KONA electric

2021 Hyundai KONA electric

2021 Hyundai KONA electric

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9049924
  • Stock #: 511
  • VIN: KM8K23AG8MU129016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 511
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAT THOSE FUEL PRICES!! BEST PRICE LOCALLY! NONE AROUND! 

 

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a FULLY ELECTRIC, 2021 Hyundai Kona Preferred! This vehicle gets 390-400km to full charge! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES and a CLEAN CARFAX (No accidents) 

 

This car is LIKE BRAND NEW! Why wait months to order a new one when you can get this one! THIS CAR IS PRICED THOUSANDS BELOW OUR COMPETITORS! 

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist:

New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE! 

Fully detailed inside and out

Fresh oil change (NOT APPLICABLE) 

Brand new or like new tires

No doc fee when buying outright!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!  

 

About this vehicle;

-ONLY 59,000km!

-Approximately 400km of range! 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors 

-Power locks

-Heated seats 

-Cruise control

-Touchscreen  

-Bluetooth 

-Factory floor mats  

-Keyless entry with push start

-AIR CONDITIONING 

-REVERSE CAMERA

-Tinted windows 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-Comes with charger to allow you to plug into any household outlet! 

-And so much more…. Way to many features to list! 

 

Priced at ONLY: $49,995 plus taxes 

This SUV is in AWESOME shape, DONT MISS OUT! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this ALL ELECTRIC Kona or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

